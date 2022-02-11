 Skip to main content
Drug and weapons charges filed after Athens traffic stop for illegal blue lights

Darrell Dewight Taylor

Source: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office

An Athens man pulled over in a car equipped with illegal blue lights faces four criminal charges involving drugs and a weapon that was stolen.

Darrell Dewight Taylor, 47, was taken to jail February 7 after the traffic stop where he was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as possession of a pistol by a violent felon.  Taylor was also charged with receiving stolen property for that weapon which was stolen in 2021.

Taylor, who has a history of arrests going back to 1998, is free on a $12,500 bond.

