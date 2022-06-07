DRONE VIDEO: Alligator caught enjoying a swim in Madison County neighborhood pond

We’ve gotten new video of an alligator enjoying life in the best city in America.
Latesha Durr shared this drone video shot by her husband Cedric Durr of an alligator in a pond at The Reserve subdivision in Madison County.
Latesha says she saw the alligator surface while driving past the pond shortly after 7 p.m. last Thursday. Cedric came to check it out, eventually launching the drone to capture the discovery.
Last Wednesday, Anya Adams told WAAY 31 she came upon an alligator, likely the same one as the Durrs, in the same area.