Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 9 miles north of Moores Mill, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, Skyline, New
Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Princeton and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DRONE VIDEO: Alligator caught enjoying a swim in Madison County neighborhood pond

  • Updated
  • 0
Durr Alligator

Latesha Durr shared this photo of an alligator in a pond at The Reserve subdivision in Madison County.

We’ve gotten new video of an alligator enjoying life in the best city in America.

Latesha Durr shared this drone video shot by her husband Cedric Durr of an alligator in a pond at The Reserve subdivision in Madison County.

Latesha says she saw the alligator surface while driving past the pond shortly after 7 p.m. last Thursday. Cedric came to check it out, eventually launching the drone to capture the discovery.

Last Wednesday, Anya Adams told WAAY 31 she came upon an alligator, likely the same one as the Durrs, in the same area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

