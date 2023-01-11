Drizzles on Wednesday, possible severe storms on Thursday

We'll keep the overcast skies overhead all day on Wednesday with chances for passing drizzle throughout the afternoon. Warm temperatures in the mid-60s will have us feeling very muggy, as well.
All of this, ahead of our next weather-maker coming to us by way of a powerful cold front. We'll start to see rain and storms as early as 8AM in the Shoals. This line of storms will move east throughout the Valley eventually impacting the I-65 Corridor and Madison County by 9 and 10AM. Sand Mountain can expect storms in their area starting around around 11AM.
The good news is, the system is going to move through quickly, meaning that each of our areas will only have a few hours of heavy storms for the day. Coupled with that, this will reduce the risk of flash flooding and leave only the concern for very localized ponding.
The main threats that we are watching include gusty straight line winds and a low, but not zero threat for spin-up tornadoes.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers closer to sunrise. Lows near 60. Wind: S 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.