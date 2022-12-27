Drivers stuck on Governors Drive overnight recall experience

Traffic may be moving now on Governors Drive and U.S. 431 S but that was not the case for 12 hours starting Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Several people were forced to ditch their vehicles on the highway. Others chose to park their car at a gas station and wait it out.
ALDOT crews treated the road several times but despite their efforts, it still remained frozen up until the sun came out.
Ignacio Carrera was driving home from his job in Boaz around 5 p.m. when he found himself dealing with dangerous road conditions.
“We almost ended up crashing because there’s a lot of black ice," Carrera said.
He ended up parking at the Shell off U.S. 431 S and waited for more than 12 hours to get back on the road.
“It’s cold it sucks every, all the gas stations closed early so I haven’t been able to use the restroom in quite awhile," He recalled.
Wendy Owens was trying to get home to Madison from a friends house when she found herself in a similar situation as Carrera.
She was stuck on the highway before she could make her way to the Shell gas station and wait it out.
"I was only on the mountain for two and a half hours until the salt trucks came through," Owens said. "When the salt trucks came through, I was actually able to get off the mountain."
Both Carrera and Owens said they were completely caught off guard by this weather and are thankful they were able to find a safe place to wait until sunrise.