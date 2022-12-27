 Skip to main content
...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Drivers stuck on Governors Drive overnight recall experience

  • Updated
  • 0
Shell Gas Station

Traffic may be moving now on Governors Drive and U.S. 431 S but that was not the case for 12 hours starting Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Several people were forced to ditch their vehicles on the highway. Others chose to park their car at a gas station and wait it out. 

ALDOT crews treated the road several times but despite their efforts, it still remained frozen up until the sun came out. 

Ignacio Carrera was driving home from his job in Boaz around 5 p.m. when he found himself dealing with dangerous road conditions.

“We almost ended up crashing because there’s a lot of black ice," Carrera said. 

He ended up parking at the Shell off U.S. 431 S and waited for more than 12 hours to get back on the road.

“It’s cold it sucks every, all the gas stations closed early so I haven’t been able to use the restroom in quite awhile," He recalled. 

Wendy Owens was trying to get home to Madison from a friends house when she found herself in a similar situation as Carrera.

She was stuck on the highway before she could make her way to the Shell gas station and wait it out.

"I was only on the mountain for two and a half hours until the salt trucks came through," Owens said. "When the salt trucks came through, I was actually able to get off the mountain."

Both Carrera and Owens said they were completely caught off guard by this weather and are thankful they were able to find a safe place to wait until sunrise. 

 

