Drivers asked to avoid state highways 20, 67 in Decatur due to storm damage, debris

Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city.
Alabama 20, from Alabama 67 to U.S. 31, and Alabama 67, from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20, should not be traveled at this time if at all possible. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Reports of overturned tractor-trailers, damaged buildings and downed power lines came in from across the area due to severe weather.
Video of earlier storm rolling through at our Patrol Division in Hartselle near Hwy 36 and I-65. @BradTravisWAFF @spann @whnt @WAAYTV @hartselleenq pic.twitter.com/rUjMSZZjAS— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) January 12, 2023