TORNADO WATCH 17 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, RAINSVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, AND WINCHESTER.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drivers asked to avoid state highways 20, 67 in Decatur due to storm damage, debris

Overturned tractor-trailer

Decatur Police are responding to multiple reports of overturned vehicles, storm damage and more after severe weather moved through the city Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Decatur Police Department

Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city.

Alabama 20, from Alabama 67 to U.S. 31, and Alabama 67, from Alabama 24 to Alabama 20, should not be traveled at this time if at all possible. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Reports of overturned tractor-trailers, damaged buildings and downed power lines came in from across the area due to severe weather. 

