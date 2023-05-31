Driver offers $5,000 reward for suspects who burglarized trapped cars during Madison County ice storm

A $5,000 reward is up for grabs to help investigators catch a thief who took advantage of an ice storm back in December.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating several burglaries from Dec. 27, 2022. Several drivers that night were forced to abandon their vehicles on icy roads.
One of those drivers was traveling on Green Mountain Road. He wants to remain anonymous but has now hired a private investigator and is providing that reward to help deputies catch the thief or thieves.
The private investigator, Macky Outlaw, said he was not surprised people took advantage of mother nature to commit crimes.
"Police are occupied and it's hard to get to a scene of a crime in icy weather and they're occupied with people with life-threatening emergencies so they have a higher likelihood of getting away with a situation like that," Outlaw said.
Outlaw said his client is determined to get his items back which includes a rare painting. He was visiting from out of town when he found himself stuck on the icy road and was forced to walk to a hotel.
"What was stolen out of the car was some family heirlooms, some stuff he was moving back to his home and he didn't expect his car to get broken into because of the neighborhood," Outlaw said.
Outlaw said a tow company was not able to get his client's car for almost 48 hours. He said he has talked to neighbors, reached out to that tow company, put feelers out online and has not had any luck.
The client is hopeful this $5,000 reward will help deputies make an arrest or arrests.
"That's a significant amount and he hopes that this will raise awareness in the community and get some people talking and hopefully get some information to us," Outlaw said.
If you know anything about what happened back on Dec. 27 near Green Mountain Road, you are asked to call the MCSO at 256-722-7181 or Private Investigator Macky Outlaw at 256-513-9719.