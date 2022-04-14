Driver license offices statewide to temporarily close next week

If you need to get your driver license renewed or updated, better act fast.
Driver license offices across the state will be closed April 18-25 and reopen April 26 for upgrades to the computer system.
The upgrades come as part of the state's new program LEADS (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System).
The change means a bulk of the services done at these offices will soon be able to be done online.
ALEA says this will help cut out pesky wait times and long lines at the office, making it easier for everyone.
"This is going to eliminate that wait time," said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. "You can go ahead and pull it up, type your information, get there and be in and out. You don't have to wait in line or sit there and plan to be there for an extended part of the day."
During the closure next week, only CDL and Class D road tests will be performed. All other services will have to wait until offices reopen on April 26.
"We understand that it may cause an inconvenience to some citizens that will not have full access of the Driver License Division’s resources and capabilities, but we assure everyone the result will be impressive, providing significant improvements for both citizens as well as Driver License employees across the state," said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.