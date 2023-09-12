Driver identified after fleeing from police, causing wreck at Ivy Ave., Drake Ave. in Huntsville

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department released information on the driver arrested after fleeing from police and causing a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday.
Corey O’Brien Fuqua, 53, was charged with attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of governmental operations, and possession of marijuana. He also had three violation probation/revocation warrants from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Fuqua was booked in the Madison County Jail on the charges.
From earlier:
A driver fleeing from police caused a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle northbound on Memorial Parkway near Martin Road.
Police say the driver did not stop, and the officer pursued the vehicle.
Police say the officer terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
A short time later, the vehicle was located near Ivy Avenue and Drake Avenue in a single-vehicle wreck. Police say the driver attempted to run away from the wreck but was apprehended by officers.
Charges are expected, but no further information is available at this time.