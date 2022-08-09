 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver charged with negligent homicide in fatal Colbert County wreck that killed Shoals teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Harley Scruggs web

Harley Scruggs

A Colbert County grand jury has indicted 19-year-old Kailey Whitehurst on one count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of her cousin, 15-year-old Harley Scruggs.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Whitehurst was traveling  late Feb. 5 along Blue Road, about 5 miles south of Tuscumbia, when her vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. The indictment says Whitehurst was driving at an excessive speed, which led to Harley's death.

She was indicted in May and arrested Aug. 4 on the charge. Bond was set at $3,000.

Arraignment is set for Sept. 8.

Harley Scruggs 1

15-year-old Harley Scruggs (Courtesy: Family)

Though Harley Scruggs was the only fatality from the wreck, Whitehurst and Harley's brother, Nicolae Scruggs, were severely injured and had to be taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.

A GoFundMe raised more than $10,000 for the families to help with medical and funeral expenses, while Muscle Shoals High School — where all three were students — arranged events and extra counselors to honor Harley and help students grieve. 

To read more, click here or here.

INDICTMENT WEB IMAGE

  

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you