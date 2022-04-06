Driver charged, accused of intentionally hitting woman with car at Huntsville gas station

Huntsville Police said they have located and arrested the driver suspected of striking a woman with their car Friday at a Wavaho gas station.
The incident happened about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Carmichael Avenue. Police said 34-year-old Laquisha Shante Mostello was arguing with the victim and the situation escalated.
Mostello is accused of intentionally hitting the victim with her car, then leaving the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
Mostello is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.