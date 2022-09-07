Drier for the next couple days, then another weekend soaker

For some of us, it is another foggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning and will climb into the mid 80s for highs. A weak boundary will slide through North Alabama later today, setting off spotty showers and perhaps one or two storms this afternoon. A light northerly breeze will usher in slightly less humid air overnight as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Thursday will be completely dry with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds build in late Thursday afternoon and evening as Gulf moisture builds back into the region. Another stormy weekend is expected with showers and storms expected Friday through Sunday. Widespread rain could cause trouble for high school football Friday night. Some games have already been moved to Thursday night to beat the rain, but any games that do take place Friday night may encounter lightning delays. As was the case this past weekend, there will be some dry time here and there. It still wouldn't be a bad idea to consider indoor backup locations for any outdoor events you had planned.
Scattered storms remain a possibility Monday, but a stout cold front will end our wet weather pattern for most of next week. Until then, expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with higher amounts for areas that several rounds of heavier rain.
The tropics continue to stay busy! Earl is now a hurricane and will strengthen to major hurricane Friday. Earl will make a very close call to Bermuda, which could still see tropical storm force winds even if there is no direct impact. There are also now two other areas to watch for development in the next five days. For the time being though, there are no imminent tropical threats to the United States.