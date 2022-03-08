Drier for a couple of days following tonight's rain

Heavier rain has overspread North Alabama, which can lead to localized flooding as more rain falls on saturated ground. In total, we'll be picking up around two inches of rain with isolated amounts closer to three inches possible. It's a cold rain, too. Temperatures tonight fall to the lower 40s.
Once the rain exits by Wednesday morning, we'll see drier weather through Thursday and into most of Friday. Temperatures remain cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
Friday will be a pretty nice day until the walls come crashing down overnight. Rain looks to quickly transition to wet snow by midnight and with data continuing to come into better agreement, it's looking like we'll be picking up about an inch before the snow exits Saturday morning. Keep in mind it will be falling on warm ground, so while snowfall rates can overcome those warm ground temperatures, once the snow stops it will quickly start to melt. The rest of Saturday will be cold. Highs will be about 25 degrees below average, only topping out in the upper 30s. Brrr!