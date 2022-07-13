Drier and warmer to end the workweek

The storm threat has quickly ended for most of North Alabama Wednesday. Today's cold front is quickly dropping south this evening and today's cooler afternoon, limited instability for storm formation.
Thursday is much drier and slightly less humid with the cold front stalling just to our south. However, the front is still close enough for isolated showers and a stray storm can't be ruled out in Northeast Alabama during the afternoon hours.
Today's cold front won't necessarily bring a cooldown but will instead keep temperatures in check through the weekend. Highs stay in the low 90s, while overnight lows hover near 70. Higher rain chances return Sunday and Monday.