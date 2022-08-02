Drake State wins federal grant to bring more Internet access to Madison County

Drake State Community & Technical College received a $2.4 million grant to help eliminate historical broadband and computer access inequities in and around Madison County.
The award is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce and National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Pilot program.
Drake State applied for the competitive federal grant along with more than 200 universities and colleges across the United States, according to a news release. Drake was one of the first five universities and the first Historically Black College and University awarded a CMCP grant by the federal government.
More from the release:
Drake State will use the federal funding to implement a computer and broadband access program that includes:
· Furnishing Drake students, including high school students who are dually enrolled at the college, with access to enabled laptops;
· Increasing at-home broadband access for Drake State students and their family members by providing home wireless broadband kits to those eligible families within a 15-mile radius of the college campus; and
· Creating a mobile cyber-lab learning bus.
Drake State will also partner with two other universities, Alabama A&M University to implement secure, online student access to learning, teaching, and research resources, such as the library, mental health services, or information on food assistance, and Western Governors University to expand access to a National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Department of Homeland Security certified cyber defense degree program in cybersecurity.