Drake State unveils new logo

In honor of the start of the school year Wednesday, Drake State Community & Technical College unveiled a new logo.
“This has been a terrific year of opportunity and we are glad to see the college’s growth reflected in its new image,” Drake State President Dr. Patricia Sims said in a news release.
“The college has launched new academic programs and developed unique industry and academic partnerships that will help enrich Huntsville’s workforce.”
More from the release:
The new tagline – Reimagine Your Future – supports the message that Drake State is committed to helping students create a career path tailored for them.
Drake is grateful to students, faculty, staff, alumni, board members, and industry partners, for their input on the new brand.
The new logo can be found on T-shirts, billboards, and social media. A new Drake State website will roll out this fall.