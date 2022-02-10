Drake State receives anonymous gift to help with scholarships

An anonymous donor gifted Drake State Community and Technical College $200,000.
The money will make new scholarship dollars available to students over the next year.
"We are humbled by the faith shown to our institution and look forward to reporting inspiring success stories about students benefitting from these new scholarships in the months ahead," said Drake State President Dr. Patricia G. Sims.
The anonymous benefactor chose Drake State because they admire the college's growth and development over the past few years and the school's rapid response to the pressures of COVID-19 and increased need for skilled workers in today's workforce.