Drake State gets electric vehicle charging stations that will help educate students

A Huntsville community college reached a significant milestone in teaching students about work with electric vehicles.
Drake State Community & Technical College and Tennessee Valley Authority teamed up to take the school to the next level by bringing in two new electric vehicle chargers for Drake State's campus.
The chargers will be the key in Drake State's Automotive Service program for teaching students to repair and maintain electric vehicles.
"[With] this new EV technology, they will get to start to develop skills that are relevant for more EVs to be on the road. And as the domestic economy continues to onshore, to continue to electrify more and more of it, that demand is just going to continue to grow," said TVA Regional Vice President Jared Mitchem.
TVA is already having conversations with other institutions and businesses to inspire them to add the new future of North Alabama.