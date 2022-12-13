Drake State, Calhoun community colleges to offer more adult learning opportunities at new location

The partners behind Greater Opportunity for Adult Learners are adding more services and bringing their free program to a new location.
The program currently offers GED services, but they will be adding classes for those who need help reading, writing or speaking in English and for improving digital literacy.
Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certifications will also be added to further help people prepare for the workforce.
GOAL was started in October 2021 with Drake State Community & Technical College and Calhoun Community College. Soon, participants can learn new skills or build on existing ones at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center in Huntsville as well as either college campus.
Find more information by calling 256-851-4001, emailing goal@drakestate.edu or goal@calhoun.edu, or clicking here.