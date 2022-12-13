Drake State, Calhoun community colleges to offer more adult learning opportunities at new location

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Drake State, Calhoun community colleges to offer more adult learning opportunities at new location

  • Updated
The partners behind Greater Opportunity for Adult Learners are adding more services and bringing their free program to a new location. 

The program currently offers GED services, but they will be adding classes for those who need help reading, writing or speaking in English and for improving digital literacy. 

Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certifications will also be added to further help people prepare for the workforce.

GOAL was started in October 2021 with Drake State Community & Technical College and Calhoun Community College. Soon, participants can learn new skills or build on existing ones at the Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center in Huntsville as well as either college campus.

Find more information by calling 256-851-4001, emailing goal@drakestate.edu or goal@calhoun.edu, or clicking here.  

