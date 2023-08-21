 Skip to main content
Drake State brings in EV Electric Charging Stations to the campus

Drake State brings in EV Electric Chargers
By Demetrius Hurry

A significant milestone in teaching students about work with electric vehicles.

Drake State and Tennessee Valley Authority teamed up to take the school to the next level by brings in two new electric vehicle chargers on the campus of Drake State.

The chargers will be the key in Drake State's Automotive Service Program for teaching students to repair and maintain electric vehicles.

"This new EV technology they will get to start to develop skills that are relevant for more EVs to be on the road, and as the domestic economy continues to onshore to continue to electrify more and more of it, that demand is just going to continue to grow.", Jared Mitchem The TVA Regional Vice President.

TVA is already having conversations with other institutions and businesses to inspire them to add the new future of North Alabama.

