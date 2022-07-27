Drake State awarded $2.4 million grant to help minority communities access high-speed internet

Drake State Community & Technical College is one step closer to ensuring students and their families have the high-speed internet access they need, thanks to a $2.4 million federal grant.
The grant is part of the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Drake State was one of the first five postsecondary institutions to get the grant and the first ever Historically Black College and University to do so.
Officials at the college say they already have big ideas for the funds, too, including providing laptops with broadband internet services to all Drake State students, including high school students who are dually enrolled.
"This technology will help eliminate the digital divide for our community and open doors to learning, connect working adults and students to employers, and provide economic and career mobility for Drake State's students," said Patricia G. Sims, president of Drake State.
Other plans include providing home wireless broadband kits for eligible families within a 15-mile radius of the college campus and creating a mobile cyber-lab learning bus.
Drake State said it will also partner with Alabama A&M University and Western Governors University. These partnerships will allow expanded access to student resources for learning, research, food assistance, mental health and more, plus access to a federally certified cyber-defense degree program.