Dr. Paul A. Bryant named Alabama A&M Director of Athletics

Alabama A&M’s athletic director search is over.
On Saturday, the university announced the hiring of Dr. Paul A. Bryant as the Bulldogs' director of athletics.
Bryant most recently served as the associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Edward Waters and was previously an AD at Grambling, South Carolina State, Stillman and Eureka.
Bryant said he was drawn to The Hill by the prestige of the university.
“Alabama A&M has a prestige about itself that everyone would want to be a part of,” Bryant said. “So when the opportunity came available, I jumped on it because it's Alabama A&M. And it’s the prestige and I'm able to lead an institution that needs it and deserves the best.”
During his introductory press conference Saturday, Bryant emphasized the importance of excellence in the classrooms and on the athletic fields, saying mediocrity will not be accepted.
Now leading the charge of the Bulldogs, the former basketball coach said he believes AAMU will be the program that sets the bar in the SWAC.
“I think we’re going to be the standard. You know, yes, the SWAC is tough, but I think we have the personnel to be the standard in the SWAC,” Bryant said, “and that means we’re gonna be champions. I believe that my coaches that you’ve seen standup, we have the ability to actually be those champions. I'm not too concerned. I think if we take care of ourselves, everyone else will fall behind.”