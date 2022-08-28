Dr. Opal Lee visits Oakwood University

She’s known as the grandmother of Juneteenth.
One of Juneteenth’s leading architects Dr. Opal Lee and provided signed copies of her book Juneteenth a children's story.
People of all ages sat in Moran Hall to hear from the historical figure herself.
Dr. Lee played a pivotal role in making sure Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday which became official on June 19, 2021.
"We had 1,000,500 signatures that we took to congress and we were prepared to take that many more when we got the call to go to the white house because the president was going to sign the bill into law. Wow. I was humbled. I don’t know how to express it. I still pinch myself to see if it really happened," said Dr. Lee.
As Oakwood celebrates 125 years of service, president Leslie Pollard says having Dr. Lee on campus is the perfect complement to those celebrations.
"Dr. Opal Lee will inspire a whole new generation to find their activist niche and to make sure that they make a difference," said Pollard.
Those in attendance say it was an honor being a part of the event.
"Whenever you reach these momentous moments in history and having an opportunity to actually meet miss Opal Lee, there was no way I was going to miss it," said Christal Gamble, who attended today's event.
Gamble brought her seven-year-old son Cash to the book signing. She says more than anything she wants her son to know that African American history is American history.
"Everything that we do, I want him to see his place in our country as well as treasure it and protect it," said Gamble.
Ashley Alexander, an Oakwood University student also attended today's event. She was happy to both meet Dr. Lee and receive a book.
"I’m really glad to pass down this book down to my children and their children’s children and for it to be a generational heirloom," said Alexander.
She loves receiving opportunities to meet historical figures.
"I wanted to see a revolutionary leader who had paved the way for Juneteenth to be a holiday and it’s really an amazing experience to see her in action," said Alexander.
As everyone here gathered to hear from such an instrumental activist in the African American community, Dr. Lee wanted to make sure some important advice was spread to those who may look to follow in her footsteps.
"Whatever you propose, whatever you believe in you mustn’t let anything stop you. You’re going to have setbacks, people are going to tell you you’re wrong, they might even tell you you’re crazy but if you believe in it, don’t let it stop you. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love," said Dr. Lee.