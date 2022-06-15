Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid-19, has 'mild symptoms'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Madison
and east central Limestone Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Madison, drifting southeastward at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Huntsville International
Airport, Harvest, French Mill and Capshaw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 415 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts of 25 to 30 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid-19, has 'mild symptoms'

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, tested positive for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test.

He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, according to a news release from NAID.

More from the release:

He is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home.

He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.

Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.

