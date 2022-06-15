Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for Covid-19, has 'mild symptoms'

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, tested positive for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test.
He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, according to a news release from NAID.
More from the release:
He is currently experiencing mild symptoms.
Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home.
He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials.
Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.