Dozens of citizens voice opinions on Monte Sano rezoning

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate widespread moderate to locally heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms across the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Doppler radar estimates suggest that 3 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen across much of the warning area, with this estimate verified by several public reports received through social media. - Rainfall rates between 0.5 and 1 inch per hour will continue well into the early morning hours, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle, Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International Airport, New Market and Tanner. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&