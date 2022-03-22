Dozens of citizens voice opinions on Monte Sano rezoning

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central
Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate widespread
moderate to locally heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms
across the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly. Doppler radar estimates suggest that 3 and 4
inches of rain have already fallen across much of the warning
area, with this estimate verified by several public reports
received through social media.
- Rainfall rates between 0.5 and 1 inch per hour will continue
well into the early morning hours, with additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International
Airport, New Market and Tanner.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Dozens of citizens voice opinions on Monte Sano rezoning

  • Updated
  • 0
Monte sano rezone poster

Poster protesting Monte Sano rezoning.

Dozens of Huntsville citizens voiced their opinions about a proposed rezoning on Monte Sano, during Tuesday's planning commission meeting.

Developers want to rezone 47 acres of land across from the Land Trust parking lot to build townhome apartment, while still retaining the majority of the property for the Land Trust preservation.

"I would respectfully ask you to not rezone it from the residential zoning," says one resident as he addresses the planning commission.

It was standing room only in city hall on Tuesday, as citizens voiced their opinions on the rezoning proposal for Monte Sano.

"My preference would be for it to stay residential and not be zoned for townhomes," says another resident.

While the majority of residents were against the rezoning, plenty of people spoke in favor of the new development as well.

"The choice to me is very clear, and I hope the planned development is approved," says one resident.

Another man says, "I see this as a choice between possibilities, and this proposal is a better outcome than other possible outcomes."

Supporters say the proposed planned unit development will preserve green space. The developers are purchasing 47 acres and only building townhomes on 7 acres. The other 40 acres of land will be preserved for green spaces.

"I think that if we want to save Monte Sano the planned development is the choice," says one woman who supports the rezoning.

Those against the development say the 64 townhomes will increase traffic, reduce the integrity of surrounding neighborhoods, and cause more flooding for residents below.

"If they go up there and they clear cut a bunch of that land it's going to have worse flooding than we already do," says one concerned citizen.

The planning commission listened to hours of public comment, indicating just how much Monte Sano means to the community.

"I appreciate you all being here, this is part of the process that we go through and hearing from the public is very important," says chairman of the planning commission, Les Tillery.

After more than three hours of discussion, the city planning commission unanimously voted to pass the rezoning plans. However, that does not mark the end of the process. The plans will now be sent on to city council for another public hearing followed by a final vote.

The plans will be introduced to the council on April 14th, followed by a public hearing and a final vote on April 28th.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com