Dozens of citizens voice opinions on Monte Sano rezoning

Dozens of Huntsville citizens voiced their opinions about a proposed rezoning on Monte Sano, during Tuesday's planning commission meeting.
Developers want to rezone 47 acres of land across from the Land Trust parking lot to build townhome apartment, while still retaining the majority of the property for the Land Trust preservation.
"I would respectfully ask you to not rezone it from the residential zoning," says one resident as he addresses the planning commission.
It was standing room only in city hall on Tuesday, as citizens voiced their opinions on the rezoning proposal for Monte Sano.
"My preference would be for it to stay residential and not be zoned for townhomes," says another resident.
While the majority of residents were against the rezoning, plenty of people spoke in favor of the new development as well.
"The choice to me is very clear, and I hope the planned development is approved," says one resident.
Another man says, "I see this as a choice between possibilities, and this proposal is a better outcome than other possible outcomes."
Supporters say the proposed planned unit development will preserve green space. The developers are purchasing 47 acres and only building townhomes on 7 acres. The other 40 acres of land will be preserved for green spaces.
"I think that if we want to save Monte Sano the planned development is the choice," says one woman who supports the rezoning.
Those against the development say the 64 townhomes will increase traffic, reduce the integrity of surrounding neighborhoods, and cause more flooding for residents below.
"If they go up there and they clear cut a bunch of that land it's going to have worse flooding than we already do," says one concerned citizen.
The planning commission listened to hours of public comment, indicating just how much Monte Sano means to the community.
"I appreciate you all being here, this is part of the process that we go through and hearing from the public is very important," says chairman of the planning commission, Les Tillery.
After more than three hours of discussion, the city planning commission unanimously voted to pass the rezoning plans. However, that does not mark the end of the process. The plans will now be sent on to city council for another public hearing followed by a final vote.
The plans will be introduced to the council on April 14th, followed by a public hearing and a final vote on April 28th.