Dozens of animals killed by pack of dogs in Lauderdale County; latest victim says 16 goats killed

The Central community is on high alert following dozens of deadly dogs attacks in the area.
Overnight Tuesday several animals, mostly goats, were killed at a home very close to Central Schools.
"I probably won't sleep much tonight Brittany," James Senn told WAAY 31's Brittany Harry on Tuesday.
James Senn is in shock after what he discovered when he got home Tuesday morning.
"Just found all of my goats dead and I have this one left," Senn said. "I lost 16 goats and three ducks and a chicken."
He isn't alone. Dozens of animals have been killed in the Central community and it's been happening for about a month.
"Some people have lost goats, cats, rabbits, chickens, a horse had to be euthanized after it was attacked, two pigs were attacked and later died," Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said.
People who live in the community say it's past time to put an end to it.
"I am stunned," Senn said. "It just shocks you. You're not prepared for that."
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services says the dog pack originally believed to be 4, is now down to 2.
They say one is black, the other is brown with white around its neck.
Both believes to be pit bulls.
"We believe they only come out overnight and we have a generalized location of where they've been seen the most which is CR 81," Jones said.
Now knowing that, Florence Lauderdale Animal Services will be patrolling overnight to try to find them.
Senn says traps were set up at his home where the dogs slipped under the fence near a gate.
"We are just concerned," Senn said. "We're so close to the school and people walk in the community. Elderly people walk. This probably has been going on almost a month and it needs to be addressed soon before a person gets harmed."
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services are working together to find these dogs and say they will until they do.
If you think one of your animals was harmed or killed or you have any information that could help them, give them a call.
What animal control doesn't want is for an innocent animal to be killed.
They stress if you see a random dog, during the daytime, please don't just shoot it.