 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 80 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
SEVERE WEATHER WEB IMAGE

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday.

This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com.

Colbert County

Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said fewer than 10 trees were reported down across the county about 6 p.m.

Jackson County

Jackson County EMA reports multiple trees have been snapped or uprooted in Scottsboro and Pisgah.

A "front door removed" in Section and a pallet/brush fire in Skyline were also reported.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County EMA/911 Director George Grabryan reports:

Nelly Road near UNA: Tree down on transformer

Crestview Court and Sannoner Avenue: Power line down

Heritage and Poplar: Tree down on transformer

County Road 14 in Waterloo: Trees down

A fallen tree near the UNA campus was captured in this video submitted by a viewer.

Limestone County

The Limestone County EMA reports downed power lines on Westview Avenue and Wooley Springs Road, downed cable lines on Compton Road and Veto Road, and a downed tree west of Cabbage Ridge Road.

A tree fell on a mobile home on Poplar Point Road off Shaw Road about 5 p.m. No one was injured, but the occupant was temporarily trapped inside.

A tree has fallen into the roadway on Moyers Road at Hine Street.

Madison County

Don Webster of HEMSI reports two people have been injured in Madison County by flying debris. Read more HERE

Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid the area of Wilhite and Milligan roads, where a broken utility pole is leaning over the roadway.

Trees down in Falkville

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you