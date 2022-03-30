Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday.
This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com.
Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said fewer than 10 trees were reported down across the county about 6 p.m.
Jackson County
Jackson County EMA reports multiple trees have been snapped or uprooted in Scottsboro and Pisgah.
A "front door removed" in Section and a pallet/brush fire in Skyline were also reported.
Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County EMA/911 Director George Grabryan reports:
Nelly Road near UNA: Tree down on transformer
Crestview Court and Sannoner Avenue: Power line down
Heritage and Poplar: Tree down on transformer
County Road 14 in Waterloo: Trees down
A fallen tree near the UNA campus was captured in this video submitted by a viewer.
Trees already down in downtown Florence ahead of tonight’s storms! Make sure to stay weather aware. You can count on @katemckennawx to give you updates tonight @WAAYTV #alwx pic.twitter.com/EuPxaJWVT7— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) March 30, 2022
Limestone County
The Limestone County EMA reports downed power lines on Westview Avenue and Wooley Springs Road, downed cable lines on Compton Road and Veto Road, and a downed tree west of Cabbage Ridge Road.
A tree fell on a mobile home on Poplar Point Road off Shaw Road about 5 p.m. No one was injured, but the occupant was temporarily trapped inside.
A tree has fallen into the roadway on Moyers Road at Hine Street.
Madison County
Don Webster of HEMSI reports two people have been injured in Madison County by flying debris. Read more HERE
Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office advises motorists to avoid the area of Wilhite and Milligan roads, where a broken utility pole is leaning over the roadway.
Please avoid the area of Wilhite and Milligan road, as a power pole has broken, units are on-scene with Morgan County Sheriff's Office awaiting Joe Wheeler EMCPicture from Ebenezer Fire and Rescue pic.twitter.com/WHOdVP5Hwt— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 30, 2022
Trees down in Falkville
@WAAYTV some video of a fallen tree in #FalkvilleAL. Thank you to all the first responders getting out to all of these scenes this afternoon and into tonight. Wind gusts have been slowly but surely picking up. Be safe! More on this at 6! pic.twitter.com/Y3eWE6J9NA— OliviaWAAY31 (@OliviaWAAY31) March 30, 2022