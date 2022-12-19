Douglas Fire Department collecting items for Marshall County family that lost home to fire Monday

A family in Marshall County lost their home Monday morning in a fire that took hours to put out.
The Douglas Fire Department says it is now helping efforts to collect clothing, Christmas gifts and other items for the family of five.
A large bin will be placed outside the fire station at 135 Alabama 168 in Douglas for anyone who wishes to donate. According to a Neighborhood Bridges page set up for the family and shared by the fire department, the family includes four children and their father.
Their clothing sizes are as follows:
- Youth XL, 14/16 pants, men's size 10 shoes for sixth-grade boy;
- Youth Large, 14 pants, 12 shirt, men's size 7.5 or 8 shoes for fourth-grade boy;
- Youth 5/6 shirts or pants and kids' size 11.5 or 12 shoes for kindergarten girl;
- 3T clothing and boys' size 11 shoes for 3-year-old boy;
- 34x34 jeans or pants, XL shirt and men's size 11.5 or 12 shoe for adult male.
Other dropoff locations include Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative, Peoples Independent Bank or The Emporium South.
The family lived on Glassco Drive in Boaz. Neighborhood Bridges said the children weren't home at the time of the fire but did lose all of their belongings.
Douglas Fire said its department was called to the scene about 1 a.m. Monday. Crews from Douglas and Nixon Chapel fire departments as well as Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department spent more than four hours working together to put the fire out. The house was deemed a total loss.