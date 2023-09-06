 Skip to main content
Double homicide suspect booked into Madison County jail

The man suspected in a Huntsville double murder has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

U.S. Marshalls arrested 23-year-old Ty Deshun Stephens in Anniston Wednesday afternoon, eight days after he is suspected of having murdered two women in North Huntsville.

Ty Deshun Stevens has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

D’Asia Monique Morris, 24, and Sequoiya Mone’e Lamar, 20, were killed in that shooting on Bonnell Drive last Tuesday. 

The funerals for both victims are happening this week.

