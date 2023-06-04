Double drowning investigation in Lawrence County

UPDATE:
The sheriff's office says it appears the teenage victim initially went into the pond to try to help a dog and appeared to be struggling in the water.
His uncle went in after him where he got his nephew to the bank before going under and not coming back up.
The nephew then went back into the pond after his uncle and both didn’t come up.
PREVIOUS:
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says two bodies were recovered from a pond in Hillsboro on Sunday.
The tragic double drowning happened in the 5,100 block of County Road 222.
The sheriff's office says when one of the victims went under water in the pond and did not come up, a relative dove in to try to help when he also drowned.
The victims are believed to be around 40 and 17 years of age.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad assisted in recovery efforts.
The double drowning is currently under investigation.
