Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 138 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of very light accumulating snow is expected to occur
between now and 445 PM CST. These light snow bands will reduce
visibilities, but otherwise will amount to only a trace of snow,
with very limited impacts as surface temperatures remain above
freezing.

Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County

  • 0
Christmas tree decorations
MGN

Now that Christmas is over and the presents are unwrapped, residents might be tempted to toss their live tree, along with any cardboard boxes, batteries or replaced electronics they may have accumulated. 

However, the cities of Huntsville and Madison are asking people to hold on to them for a little while longer — at least until Saturday, Jan. 7, when Operation Christmas Cleanup will be held at two locations in the county. 

The free recycling collection event will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Hunt Park, 2315 Airport Road in Huntsville, and Madison City Schools Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive in Madison. 

Residents can drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees; flattened and broken-down cardboard boxes; batteries; and electronics. No artificial trees, wrapping paper, Styrofoam or plastic packing materials will be accepted. 

Operation Christmas Cleanup is sponsored by the city of Huntsville's Green Team, the city of Madison, Madison County, Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama. 

If it rains, the event will be postponed to Saturday, Jan. 14, at the same time and locations.

