Don't trash that live Christmas tree yet: Operation Christmas Cleanup is Jan. 7 in Madison County

Now that Christmas is over and the presents are unwrapped, residents might be tempted to toss their live tree, along with any cardboard boxes, batteries or replaced electronics they may have accumulated.
However, the cities of Huntsville and Madison are asking people to hold on to them for a little while longer — at least until Saturday, Jan. 7, when Operation Christmas Cleanup will be held at two locations in the county.
The free recycling collection event will take place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Hunt Park, 2315 Airport Road in Huntsville, and Madison City Schools Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive in Madison.
Residents can drop off live, undecorated Christmas trees; flattened and broken-down cardboard boxes; batteries; and electronics. No artificial trees, wrapping paper, Styrofoam or plastic packing materials will be accepted.
Operation Christmas Cleanup is sponsored by the city of Huntsville's Green Team, the city of Madison, Madison County, Solid Waste Disposal Authority and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama.
If it rains, the event will be postponed to Saturday, Jan. 14, at the same time and locations.