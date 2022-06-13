 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Don't miss the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Montgomery Biscuits this week on WAAY 31.6/This TV!

  Updated
  • 0
Rocket City Trash Pandas on This TV new graphic

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team! (See special events - including Father's Day activities! - set for each game HERE)

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times:

  • 6:05 p.m. Tuesday 
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday 
  • 6:35 p.m. Thursday
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday
  • 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV, WAAYTV.com and our special Rocket City Trash Pandas web page!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

