...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 11 miles northeast of Moores Mill, moving northeast at
25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, New Market, Lexie Crossroads, Francisco, Beans Creek,
Plevna, Harmony, Elora, Maxwell and Belvidere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Don't miss the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Mississippi Braves this week on WAAY 31.6/This TV!

  • Updated
  • 0
Rocket City Trash Pandas on This TV new graphic

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team! (See special events set for each game HERE)

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times:

  • 6:05 p.m. Tuesday 
  • 6:35 p.m. Wednesday 
  • 6:35 p.m. Thursday
  • 6:35 p.m. Friday
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday
  • 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV, WAAYTV.com and our special Rocket City Trash Pandas web page!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

