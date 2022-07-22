Donnie Lewter, of Huntsville's Lewter Hardware, passes away

Long-time Huntsville community leader Donnie Lewter, of Lewter Hardware, has passed away.
Services and arrangements are being made through Laughlin Service Funeral Home. Nothing specific has been set at this time.
Lewter's great-grandfather started the old-time hardware store in 1928. The hardware company shared in a Facebook post how grateful staff are for the community's support as the Lewter family grieves their recent loss.
"We are shocked by this sudden loss and appreciate the abundance of love shown from the community," reads the post. "A sincere thank you from the bottom of our hearts to those who reached out to the family and to the store."
WAAY 31 featured Lewter Hardware Company as an "Alabama Original" in April 2021. Watch that story HERE.