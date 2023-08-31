Donation will help Huntsville's National Children's Advocacy Center support victims of child abuse

As part of a child abuse settlement case, a portion of undistributed money was donated to the National Children’s Advocacy Center here in Huntsville.
A check was presented Wednesday morning to the center by attorneys representing the victims of a class action lawsuit.
Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann issued an order allowing undistributed funds to be distributed to the NCAC.
"We were looking for a way to get that money to an organization that we felt would be in keeping in the spirit of the case. And that obviously was the National Children's Advocacy Center," said Eric Artrip, an attorney in Huntsville.
"This funding will help supplement that and it will continue to support victims in this community who've experienced some type of child abuse," said Chris Newlin of the NCAC.
The NCAC initially assisted victims in the abuse case which is one of the reasons attorneys selected the organization to receive the settlement funds.