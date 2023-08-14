Donald Trump indicted in Georgia 2020 election subversion probe

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama... Southwestern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee... Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee... * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area due to incoming showers and storms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Athens, Ardmore, Huntland, Harvest, Lincoln, Elkmont, Belleview, Elkwood, Taft, Skinem, Toney, Blanche, Molino, Crystal Springs, Kelso, Flintville, Holland Gin, Elora, Smithland and Beans Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED