 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dolphins Challenge Cancer has record-breaking participation, raising $7M for cancer research

  • Updated
  • 0
Dolphins Challenge Cancer has record-breaking participation, raising $7m for cancer research

Community members paticipate in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event in Miami Gardens Florida.

 WFOR

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer over the weekend, raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer had a record-breaking 4,483 participants who raised more than $7 million.

“The DCC brings our community together with the common goal of fighting an awful disease that impacts us all,” said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. “The need for quality cancer care has never been greater, and we are proud to partner with Sylvester. Over the past 12 years, this special event has created new opportunities for improved cancer treatment in South Florida to which we thank our incredible partners, participants, and donors.”

The yearly fundraiser featured four bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium. Those riding bikes chose from the 100-mile route, 50-mile route, 35-mile route or 15-mile route.

One hundred percent of participant-raised funds goes to life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“On behalf of our frontline healthcare workers, researchers, and the patients we serve at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, I want to express our appreciation to the Miami Dolphins and all DCC supporters,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “It has been my privilege to lead Sylvester over the past decade as it transformed into a National Cancer Institute – designated center, and this year’s event marks my tenth 100-mile ride. The support of this community is unparalleled. Funds raised from the DCC directly contribute to pioneering cancer research and life-saving treatments for our patients.”

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.

It has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $45.5 million.

Recommended for you