DOJ targets Alabama in new investigation into prison conditions, critical staffing shortages

Justice Department investigators are planning to enter Limestone Correctional Facility in the coming weeks as they continue to investigate allegations of worsening conditions inside Alabama prisons, WAAY 31 learned Friday.
Sources inside Alabama Department of Corrections said the DOJ team has already completed a series of new interviews inside Bibb and Donaldson facilities, with plans for a site visit at LCF in the coming weeks.
The sources spoke with WAAY 31 after we agreed to not use their names because they fear retaliation by officials for speaking with the media. ADOC has mounted an aggressive internal investigation trying to determine what employees are leaking information to WAAY 31 already.
ADOC faces a pair of federal lawsuits dating back to 2019 and 2020. The complaint alleges conditions at Alabama’s prisons for men violate the Constitution because Alabama fails to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse; fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions; and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff.
A federal judge has already ordered ADOC to hire thousands of more officers, but sources with direct knowledge of the ongoing hiring and recruitment efforts said ADOC is nowhere near meeting those ordered benchmarks and they are actually losing more officers than they can hire currently.
It's not clear if the new round of prison visits by the DOJ teams are based on new complaints or the recent spike in violence inside these facilities. Calls and emails to the DOJ and ADOC had not been returned as of 4 p.m. Friday.
When the DOJ filed their second complaint in 2020, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said the U.S. Constitution requires Alabama to make sure the prions are safe and humane.
“The Department of Justice conducted a thorough investigation of Alabama’s prisons for men and determined that Alabama violated and is continuing to violate the Constitution because its prisons are riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence. The violations have led to homicides, rapes, and serious injuries. The Department of Justice looks forward to proving its case in an Alabama federal courtroom," Dreiband said in 2020.
The lawsuit was the result of a multi-year investigation into allegations of constitutional violations within Alabama’s prisons for men conducted by the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama. As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA), the department provided the state with written notice of the supporting facts for these alleged conditions, and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them, in Notice Reports issued on April 2, 2019 and July 23, 2020.
Responding to the complaint in 2020, ADOC said they disagree with the allegations made by the DOJ and that ADOC had participated voluntarily and cooperated with the DOJ investigation.