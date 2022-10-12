DOJ: Alabama foster care system illegally discriminates against students with disabilities

A new report from the U.S. Department of Justice has found Alabama illegally discriminates against children in its foster care system with emotional or behavioral disabilities by forcing them to attend subpar schools with limited services and educational opportunities.
The investigation and report were prompted by allegations that the state would assign children with disabilities to psychiatric residential treatment facilities and automatically enroll them in the PRTF's on-site school — whether they needed to be enrolled there or not.
In fact, there was no policy to assess students and see if the change in school setting would help or harm them. The DOJ said many of the students reviewed during its investigation did not require around-the-clock monitoring and had no history of behavior that would suggest they needed to stay at the facility for schooling.
In some cases, student records "explicitly state that the students could be placed in the general education setting," the report says. Staff at the facilities echoed these sentiments, sometimes listing multiple students they felt would benefit from general education placement.
Still, students were kept away from their home schools, friends and familiar teachers, and educated in programs without access to grade-appropriate lessons, libraries, sports, science labs or even the opportunity to interact with students outside the facility.
One student told the DOJ they weren't even allowed to speak with classmates of the opposite gender. Some facilities had students perform manual labor, attend group therapy sessions or pursue online electives as part of their "school day."
“Students with disabilities in Alabama’s foster care system are among the most vulnerable in the state’s care, and they deserve better than placement in segregated and inferior schools,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
The substandard educational setting is an issue the Alabama State Department of Education has known about since at least April 2019, though as of January 2022, the DOJ could find only "limited changes" to state regulations of these facilities.
Meanwhile, students were being kept in these settings for months or years at a time, making it even harder for them to transition back to general education.
For children whose disability was connected to complex trauma, the DOJ investigation found they were not given appropriate care to help them heal, leaving them "more likely to continue to engage in externalized behaviors that set them up for failure later."
The DOJ report advised the state to make immediate changes to its requirements for the on-site schools and PRTFs, including updating qualification requirements, properly funding schools to ensure they provide the right care and education, and assessing students to see if they can attend a public school or what steps should be taken to get them there.
The full report can be viewed here.