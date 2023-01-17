Doing big things at DAR Elementary School

The DAR Elementary fourth graders had a special classroom visitor today! WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon talking to these students all about the detailed science of weather.
These bright kiddos learned all about what is means to be a Meteorologists and the types of math and science that associated with the field on a daily basis. They also learned about all the places that meteorologists work including major ground transportation companies, missile defense companies. airlines, and of course, on TV news.
These students helped StormTracker Meteorologist Grace look at the different levels of the atmosphere and the data that is pulled from each elevation. They looked at data maps of wind energy, moisture amount, pressure systems, and hail signatures. They helped her forecast a tornado after taking their knowledge of each of these layers and combining them with rain amount depicted by radar and with the velocity of a previous storm.
They did a great job paying close attention and asking wonderful questions!
Several students even said they want to follow in Grace's footsteps and go to Mississippi State to become meteorologists one day too! How precious.
Lastly, students got a chance to volunteer to come up to the front of the class and present a weather forecast in front of a graphic slide just like they would if they were an on-camera meteorologist! All participants knocked it out of the park! We are so proud.
Thank you so much for having us, DAR!