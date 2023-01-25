Documents: Suspect admits robbing multiple Madison County banks

Newly filed court records show a man arrested for robbing multiple Regions Bank locations in Madison County admits to the crimes.
The admission was included in records seeking to revoke Lawrence Jones' probation.
The records show during his Tuesday arrest that Jones admitted to the Madison Police Department that he committed all the recent Regions Bank robberies in Madison and Huntsville.
Jones was sentenced to community corrections for a drug conviction just a month before Tuesday's arrest.
From earlier:
A Madison man arrested Tuesday on multiple bank robbery charges had been sentenced just last month to Madison County Community Corrections for a felony drug charge, court records show.
Lawrence Smith Jones, 55, is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery involving a banking institution and one count of violating probation. Jail records show two of the alleged robberies involved a gun.
Jones is suspected to have robbed a Regions Bank in Madison on Jan. 18. He is currently is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.
Court records show Jones has a criminal history. In addition to those four bank robbery charges, Jones recently faced drug charges.
On Dec. 16, 2022, Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Despite being charged with a Class B felony, he was sentenced to community corrections, meaning he was not in jail and was back out on the street during the Jan. 18 robbery at Regions Bank.
Regions Bank released a statement in regard to that robbery:
"Regions Bank maintains strong relationships with law enforcement, and we appreciate the diligence of investigators in working to bring these matters to justice. Our teams will continue to work hand-in-hand with investigators throughout this process."
