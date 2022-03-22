Documents reveal details in Huntsville school employee charged in sex crime involving student case

New information on a Huntsville City School System employee charged with sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
Court documents show Gregory Lankford inappropriately touched a female student in his office.
The court records say Lankford put his hand under the girl’s shirt and touched her breast and told her he “had been wanting to do that for a long time.”
Lankford, who was arrested March 15, works as a security guard at Lee High School. He’s been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on any Huntsville City Schools campuses until the investigation is complete.
Lankford is free on bond.