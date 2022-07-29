Documents: Huntsville mother used cold water, olive oil to kill her 2-year-old daughter

A Huntsville mother murdered her young daughter by drowning the toddler in a bathtub full of cold water and olive oil, according to court records made public Friday.
Those records state Laccuina Lanashia Braithwaite forcibly drowned Laioni Harriet Douglas at Braithwaite's apartment on Sugar Mill Circle in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police officers responded to the apartment for a welfare check about 11 a.m. Wednesday and found the child floating in the bathtub. First responders attempted to save the child's life but to no avail.
When officers tried to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she ran away and led officers on a brief foot chase. She was ultimately arrested outside Challenger School.
Braithwaite is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center without bond. She is charged with one count of capital murder.
Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 10.