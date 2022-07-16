Documents: Elkmont teen charged with murdering family tried to poison stepmother with peanut butter

New court documents reveal more evidence in the case against Mason Sisk.
Mason Sisk is accused of murdering his father, stepmother and three young siblings in Elkmont in 2019.
Court documents show Mason Sisk allegedly threatened his father John Sisk and stepmother Mary Sisk on multiple occasions. He was "forceful" to his siblings and had "anger control" issues with his brother.
He also allegedly took two rings from Mary Sisk and gave them away.
Court documents further revealed Mason Sisk took a gun from his grandmother's house, and that he allegedly put peanut butter in Mary Sisk's coffee despite knowing she had a severe peanut allergy.
Mason Sisk is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 12.