Documents: Alleged Morgan County rapist paid sister $160 for help with jail escape

Newly released court documents reveal the connection between an accused rapist and the woman who helped him after his escape.
Jodie Kilpatric is Jeremy Taylor's sister.
The court records show Taylor arrived at Kilpatric's home hours after he kicked out a window at the Morgan County Jail and escaped in a white van.
It's not known who drove that van.
Taylor persuaded his sister to drive him to a distant cousin's property in Huntland, Tennessee.
He paid her $160 for that help.
Taylor was captured Monday morning. Kilpatric was arrested Tuesday.
A Hartselle woman has been arrested for allegedly helping a rape suspect who escaped from the Morgan County Jail.
Jodie Ann Kilpatric, 51, is charged with permitting or facilitating escape for her alleged role in the escape of Jeremy Taylor on Sunday. Her bond was set at $2,500.
She helped Taylor once he left the jail, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Taylor, 49, of Hartselle allegedly busted through a window and climbed out of the jail, before leading police on a 12-hour search across state lines.
Deputies from Franklin County, Tennessee, successfully captured Taylor early Monday morning, where he now faces a charge for fugitive of justice.
Mike Swafford, spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, said finding Taylor's location took a lot of effort.
"We were able to talk to multiple individuals, search a couple of properties," said Swafford. "We were able to positively determine that he had went to the Huntland, Tennessee, area — the Robinson Creek area, to be exact."
Once Taylor is extradited back to Alabama, he's expected to face more charges. Swafford said Taylor will be charged with second-degree escape, adding an extra $250,000 to his bond.
Taylor's daring escape raised questions of the jail's security, too. Swafford said investigators determined the window he pushed through had some issues.
However, they also believe it was a unique situation that doesn't apply to other windows in the building, he said.
"They also checked the other windows to make sure they're secure," said Swafford. "... We do feel the building is secure as it was."
Swafford said a bunk bed that could be used to help an inmate manipulate the window was also moved.
Taylor will eventually stand trial for more than half a dozen charges, including rape, sexual assault and sodomy.