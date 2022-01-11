Doctors warn against trying to intentionally get Covid to gain immunity

Trying to intentionally get Covid-19 in order to gain immunity is something many doctors say is "all the rage" right now, but they strongly advise against taking part.
Some doctors have compared it to playing with a stick of dynamite, saying it is very dangerous and people should instead be doing all they can to avoid getting the virus.
"We can't predict what it's going to do on an individual, just like the flu," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Health.
It's just one reason why he said trying to get infected with the virus on purpose is a bad idea. While the latest data from the omicron variant shows people are getting much milder symptoms than previous variants, Stubblefield said symptoms are still significant and there isn't enough information about the variant to risk playing with fire.
"Omicron is just so new," Stubblefield said. "We just don't know. We don't know the immunity of omicron after the natural infection. We don't know if long effects from Covid are more or less common."
What doctors advise instead is taking the necessary precautions that health officials have been insisting on for more than a year, including getting vaccinated.