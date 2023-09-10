Doctors preparing for fall respiratory illness season

Fall is right around the corner and with it comes the triple-headed respiratory illness season of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
According to the CDC however, cases of COVID-19 have already started climbing, with recent data showing the total number of new cases per week the highest since March of this year.
"We've had the summer wave in 2020, 2021, 2022, and now 2023," said Dr. Deborah Birx, a former White House COVID Adviser. "It's predictable [and] it's what COVID does."
CDC officials said it's not just cases of COVID-19, but cases of RSV are also spiking in neighboring states such as Florida and Georgia.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the director of the CDC, said the U.S. is much better equipped this upcoming respiratory illness than they were a year ago.
"As long as we use these layers of tools, I think we are in a better position than we have been before," said Cohen.
This fall, adults 60 years and older will be able to get the first RSV vaccine.
The CDC is also expected to vote on new COVID-19 booster shots on Sep. 12 that could be released by the end of the month.
Former CDC Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said even though levels of COVID-19 are significantly lower than years past, people should not take the illness seriously.
"What we should do is follow the CDC's recommendations," said Fauci. "In fact, particularly among individuals who are at risk, the elderly and those with underlying conditions may want to [wear a mask as cases increase] when they are in an indoor setting."