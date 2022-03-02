Doctor, wife found guilty of illegally distributing opioids, more from Decatur, Madison clinics

A Tennessee doctor and his wife have been found guilty of illegally distributing opioids from clinics in Decatur and Madison.
A federal jury found Mark Murphy, 65, and Jennifer Murphy, 65, guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiring to defraud the United States, and receiving kickbacks.
Both could face more than 30 years in prison. They will be sentenced June 30.
Here’s more from a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama:
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the Murphys owned and operated North Alabama Pain Services (NAPS), which closed its Decatur and Madison offices in early 2017.
Over the approximately five-year period leading up to the clinic closing its Alabama locations, Murphy and his wife, who was the office manager, caused more than $50 million in fraudulent or unnecessary medical services to be charged to Medicare, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and others.
Evidence at trial showed that NAPS provided pre-signed prescriptions to thousands of patients a month, including prescriptions written outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical purpose.
The Murphys also solicited and received unlawful payments for referring fraudulent or unnecessary services to patients. Jennifer Murphy was also convicted of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.
FBI, HHS-OIG, IRS-CI and DEA investigated the case.
Assistant Chief Jillian Willis and Trial Attorney Emily Gurskis of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the Northern District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.