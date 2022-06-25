Doctor at Huntsville abortion provider says they'll help patients explore other options

Yashica Robinson, who has been practicing women's health more than 14 years, says despite the Roe v Wade overruling, she still refers to herself as an abortion provider.
Robinson says Friday was an emotional day for her, her staff and the women who came in looking to get the care that they needed.
"This has been a horrible day for us, here in our clinic," said Robinson.
This comes after Robinson says she learned news Roe v Wade was overturned.
She says she knew immediately that she and her staff had to stop providing abortion care.
"Unfortunately in our clinic, we had several patients that had come. But we were only able to take care of a few of the patients that showed up to our clinic," said Robinson.
It's something Robinson says she never wanted to have to do.
"The patients who signed in, thinking they were having procedures today, who we had not started and that we could not care for, we put them in a separate room and we talked to them all separately, to let them know what we could do. So, the people that were first visits, we told them that we would not be able to provide any care. We apologized profusely," she said.
Robinson says there were many tears.
"First we all cried and then we had to gather ourselves how we were going to take care of these patients and what we do," she said.
Just a few hours after Roe v Wade was overturned, Attorney General Steve Marshall requested a judge lift the injunction against the state's abortion ban, otherwise known as the Human Life Protection Act. Friday afternoon, a judge granted that motion.
"We believe the court today acted responsibly. It was consistent with overturning a decision that truly had no constitutional basis and the reality is we are back to the point of allowing states to be able to make these decisions," said Marshall.
With Roe v Wade overturned, Marshall says that's the way it should be.
"That is the basis of our republic. I think it is the acknowledgement of the majority decision today and it is the will of the respected states on how this issue should be decided and that's exactly where it should be," said Marshall.
Being a health care provider, this ruling makes life for Robinson and those who depend on her services difficult.
"It's very hard as an abortion provider, in knowing how much I care about my patients. To sit in front of them right now and I'm having to think and think about what it is that I can do for them because of the state that I'm in and the state that they're in," said Robinson.
Robinson says they will continue to help patients -who're in need of care- explore other options.