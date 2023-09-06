Docs reveal new details in case of DeKalb County mom, daughter charged with pushing woman off cliff

One of the women suspected of pushing a Hartselle woman off a cliff will now have her pretrial hearings closed thanks to a judge's ruling.
Jessie Eden Kelly's capital murder case has been bound over to a grand jury after her preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Kelly and her mother, Loretta Carr, are charged with killing Mary Elizabeth Isbell.
The judge allowed reporters in the courtroom but closed it to reporting and allowed only the use of court records that had been released. However, the testimony given by an investigator in Kelly's case is very similar to the testimony he gave in Carr's hearing just weeks ago.
According to court documents, the investigator says their most significant break in this case came after he visited Isbell's trailer in DeKalb County. This is where he found a bloody handprint on the wall and blood on the floor. They matched this blood to Isbell from an old rape kit she filed with the Hartselle Police Department. But they could also match the handprint to Kelly based on a previous arrest's finger and hand printing.
According to court records, Carr and Kelly showed up at Isbell's trailer in 2021 and fought with her. Those records show Carr is accused of repeatedly hitting Isbell over the head with a pistol.
According to the court filings, they then took Isbell to Carr's home, where they forced Isbell to shower the blood off of her before taking her to Little River Canyon. Records said Kelly watched her mother walk Isbell down to the edge before pushing her off.
Isbell's remains were found at the bottom of this cliff earlier this summer.