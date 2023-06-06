Do this if you think a law enforcement impersonator is trying to pull you over

A Madison County teen charged with impersonating a peace officer is out on bond.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Logan Martin is accused of pretending to be law enforcement in multiple counties.
Martin applied for a corrections officer position with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office when they received a concerning tip about him.
It ultimately led to his arrest by the agency he was hoping to work for.
Martin's arrest was concerning for Commander Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department in Tennessee.
"We want to make sure that people who are stopping others are doing it for legitimate purposes and not some kind of other criminal intent," Templeton said.
Martin confessed to impersonating a peace officer in Limestone, Madison, Jackson, and Lincoln counties.
"It definitely did not look like a police car at all," Templeton said about the vehicle Martin was using.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Huntsville Police Department property was found inside.
"If you feel uneasy and see a vehicle that is stopping you and you have questions, by all means, don't just necessarily pull over immediately," Templeton said. "Find a well-lit area, heavily populated, even call 911 and say, 'Hey, I am being stopped. Is this an officer that is attempting to stop me?'"
Templeton also says it is appropriate to ask an officer for their credentials, badge, or identification during a traffic stop.
One of the first questions you'll likely be asked during a legitimate traffic stop is if you know the reason why you're being pulled over, according to Templeton.
If you think you've had an encounter with Martin, you're urged to report it to law enforcement right away.